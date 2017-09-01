Wewe ndiye unaandika barua za upuzi huku - UHURU embarrasses BABU OWINO after meeting him (VIDEO).

Monday, October 2, 2017 - We have come across this video of President Uhuru Kenyatta embarrassing Embakasi East MP Babu Owino after meeting him.





This is a past video when Babu was still a student leader and Obama was jetting into the country where he opted for KU and not UoN.





He was fond of writing stupid letters to Uhuru and sending them to State House.





In the video, Uhuru tells Babu, “Wewe ndiye unaandika barua za upuzi huku”





Uhuru is a cool President though.





Watch the video.



