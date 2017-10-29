WETANGULA hired youths to kill KIKUYUs/ KALENINs in Bungoma - LUHYA MPs say they have evidence

Sunday October 29, 2017 - A section of Luhya community MPs have claimed that Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula, paid youths to disrupt the October 26th presidential elections.





The MPs led by Sirisia MP, John Waluke, said they had credible information that Wetangula paid youths to cause chaos and destroy property.





“Bungoma had been peaceful and residents never participated in anti-IEBC protests.”





“Why now yet Bungoma voted in the…



