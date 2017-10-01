We won’t give our husbands “NUNUs” until they vote for UHURU on 26th – Nyeri Women declare.00:00
..August 8th Election, Raila told his supporters in Homa Bay that they should not have s3x after results are announced.
Speaking in Dholuo, he said,
“August 8 will be a historic day and no vote will be left without being cast. Men will sleep outside. When the day comes, no man should sleep with a woman”
The NASA flag bearer told Homa Bay residents that they should only have intercourse after results are announced.
He spoke in Dholuo saying,
"August 8 will be a historic day and no vote will be left without being cast. Men will sleep outside. When the day comes, no man should sleep with a woman”
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Page 1 2