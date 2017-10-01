We won’t give our husbands “NUNUs” until they vote for UHURU on 26th – Nyeri Women declare.

Thursday, October 19, 2017 - Nyeri women have decided to deny their husbands s3x until they vote for Uhuru Kenyatta on October 26th.





The women, who met at a hotel near Nyeri town, said that on October 25th, they will not open their “servers” to their husbands so that they can wake up early on 26th and vote for Uhuru.





The meeting was chaired by Rahab Mukami, who is the Nyeri Women Rep.





In the past, several politicians among them Raila Odinga have asked women to deny their husbands s3x a day before election.





A few months ago before the...



