We will not hire new IEBC staff as demanded by NASA - AKOMBE drives the last nail in RAILA’s coffin

Sunday October 8, 2017 - The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has said it will not fire its staff.





The IEBC is also adamant that it will neither employ new ones to conduct the October 26th repeat Presidential elections as demanded by National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga.





This was revealed by IEBC Commissioner, Roseline Akombe, during an interview with the BBC.





According to Akombe,...



