We will not hire new IEBC staff as demanded by NASA - AKOMBE drives the last nail in RAILA’s coffin

..recruiting new staff with less than 18 days to the repeat polls was a tall order for the commission.





“Raila wanted us to overhaul the Returning Officers.”





“What the chairperson told him was that we do not have time to recruit new ones but we are taking necessary measures on the officers who were found with irregularities,” She explained.





One of the most vocal conditions by Raila has been the sacking of the IEBC officials who were implicated in electoral malpractice during the August 8th General Elections.



