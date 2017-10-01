We will keep protesting against the IEBC, not even God can stop us this time – MUTHAMA vows

Monday October 16, 2017 - Former Machakos Senator Johnston Muthama has maintained that the ongoing anti-IEBC demonstrations will continue until reforms in the electoral body are achieved.





Speaking yesterday, Muthama trashed the Government’s ban on NASA protests in Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu cities saying the ban does not hold any water.





He said they will defy the Government’s order outlawing their demos.





He said no one can stop NASA from protests to...



