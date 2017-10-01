We buried my father in a casket with holes - WILLY PAUL emotionally reveals his past life of poverty.

Friday, 06 October 2017 - Controversial gospel singer, Willy Paul, has disclosed how his family lived in poverty in the slums before he got fame and money.





According to Willy Paul, they were forced to bury his dad in a cheap casket with holes after he died because they had no money.





They didn’t even have money to pay for his body to be moved out of the mortuary.





“My story is really a story!! I don't talk about my past because I'm not a sympathy seeker!! I get so hurt when people say hurtful things to me without thinking of the impact After!! I am a very strong young man.





The life I lived before; when my late Dad ( Paul ) was still alive..... was beyond umaskini ( poverty)



My dad was a…



