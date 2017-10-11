We are not going to return MPESA money to NASA supporters! We are still in the race - RAILA ODINGA

Wednesday October 11, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, has said that Kenyans who contributed to his campaign kitty through the 991444 paybill number will not be refunded.





In an interview with Radio Jambo on Wednesday morning, Raila said most of the money that was contributed has been used for campaigns.





Raila stated that NASA was not a bank and that the money was spent as…



