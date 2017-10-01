We are going to reclaim our country on Monday! ORENGO assures UHURU/ RUTO they are going down

….safari sasa.”





“Former President Daniel Moi said Kenya is a unitary state but later agreed that we have multiparty after Raila Odinga fought for it," Orengo said.





“Raila Odinga alipambana na Kenyatta wa kwanza mpaka akafa, Moi alienda nyumbani baada ya kufunga Raila, Kibaki joked with Raila and he went home,”





“Uhuru Kenyatta will go home and Raila Odinga will come to be the President of Kenya,” Orengo added.





Orengo added that starting tomorrow, the nation will take a direction President Kenyatta has never known.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



