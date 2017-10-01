We are forced to vote because RAILA is on the ballot, this time there was no pressure - Jubilee supporters

..out of the race and they perfectly knew that President Uhuru Kenyatta would win smoothly.





There was also rumour across social media that with Raila out of the race, many Jubilee supporters did not have the motivation to vote because there was no ‘villain’ to vote against.





“Our number one enemy is Raila Odinga and once he pulled out of the race, we knew that Uhuru will win with a landslide and there was no need of voting,” said Isaac Mwangi, a voter in Ndaragwa.





The voter turnout in Jubilee strongholds is the lowest ever recorded let a long countrywide. IEBC Chairman, Wafula Chebukati indicated yesterday that tentatively, we are looking at a 33% voter turnout across the country.



