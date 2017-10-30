Was MATIANG’I urged to dump UHURU/ RUTO by his father-in-law - Here is the TRUTH.

Monday, October 30, 2017 - There have been reports that Education Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiang’i, was asked to resign by his father-in-law over police brutality.





The reports indicated that Matiang’i’s family was not happy with the manner in which he’s handling the security docket and urged him to tone down or quit altogether.





However, his brother, John Matiang’i has rubbished these reports and insisted that family is pleased with the powerful CS.





“There is no such directive and I...



