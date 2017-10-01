Was Captain APOLLO MALOWA drugged at Club Platnum in Nakuru before the fatal crash! Details emerge

Friday, 27 October 2017 - Detectives are questioning workers at Club Platnum in Nakuru where Captian Apollo Malowa visited with friends before a fatal crash in Lake Nakuru last Saturday.





The 34 year old pilot who loved partying left the club at around 5.30 AM on Friday night and detectives suspect that he may have been drugged.





The Nakuru based club that is common with slay queens and pr@st!tut3s has..



