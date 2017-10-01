WARNING: This hilarious video may kill you with laughter- watch at own risk.Editor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 04:45
Sunday, 01 October 2017- If you’re not having the best of days, worry not because this hilarious video will put a smile on your face.
This is a phobias workshop and the actors in this brilliant skit have phobias ranging from a fear of the word "Aagh!", a fear of apologies, a fear of repetition, and awkward silences.
Watch how the workshop went on. If you don’t laugh your head off, you may consider seeing your doctor.
Watch the video below.
