WANGARI praises this “makanga” from Thika, See what he did to her, Few makangas do this.

Wednesday, October 4, 2017 - This “makanga” from Thika is worth celebrating.





He is not like other rogue conductors.





This lady called Wangari forgot her purse at home and when the conductor started collecting fare, she had nothing in her pocket.





But the man understood her situation and let her go.





Few makangas can do this.





We celebrate him.





