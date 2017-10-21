WAIGURU warns UHURU against engaging in dialogue with RAILA ODINGA – We don’t need dialogue!

Saturday October 21, 2017 - Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Mumbi Waiguru, has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta not to enter into any dialogue with opposition leader, Raila Odinga.





Several opinion leaders in the country have been asking President Uhuru Kenyatta to sit down with Raila Odinga like gentlemen and chart the way forward for this country.





But speaking on Friday when campaigning for President Uhuru Kenyatta in Embu Waiguru said that the…



