WAFULA CHEBUKATI is working for RAILA ODINGA and the NASA team in IEBC - Dr EKURU AUKOT

Thursday October 19, 2017 - Thirdway Alliance presidential candidate, Dr Ekuru Aukot, has said Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman, Wafula Chebukati, is favouring NASA leader, Raila Odinga, in the repeat elections scheduled for Thursday next week .





Addressing a press conference on Thursday , Aukot said Chebukati is favouring Raila Odinga by asking President Uhuru Kenyatta to engage him.





Aukot told IEBC not to embrace Raila, saying the NASA candidate had...



