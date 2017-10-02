Veteran music producer, TED JOSIAH, mourns death of his beautiful wife, REGINAH (PHOTOs)

Monday, October 02, 2017 - Veteran music producer, Ted Josiah, has lost his lovely wife, Reginah Katar, to sudden illness.





Her demise is more devastating given that the couple just had a baby girl three months ago.





While breaking the sad news Ted wrote this emotional tribute on social media.





“Dear friends, (Real friends) very few people knew about my princess Reginah Katar because we kept our private life out of the spotlight & focused on building the family we both had dreamt and longed for. When we found each other we built back the broken pieces we both had and God blessed us with little miss Jay Jay. We went through a very tough 9 months to get her but eventually we managed.



Sadly Reginah passed on yesterday morning from a sudden illness and has left the two of us to try figure things out. Her family and friends are all deeply saddened and shocked.





I ask for your prayers for me and my little 3 month old princess as we mourn the loss of our Angel who gave Both of us life.”





May…



