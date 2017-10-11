Various Jobs in Aga Khan Academy, Kenya

Background: The Aga Khan Academy, Mombasa is an International Baccalaureate World School which seeks to provide students of all backgrounds from primary to higher secondary with an education of the highest standard in order to prepare them for lives characterised by leadership and service.



We invite applications from qualified individuals for the following positions at the Academy:



1. Junior School Teacher Librarian



2. Events & Operations Coordinator



3. Credit Controller



Qualifications & Experience:



Applications for the Junior School Teacher Librarian position





· Must have a Bachelor’s degree in Education and a minimum of 3 years IB experience, or equivalent experience in an inquiry-based, student centred curriculum.

· A commitment to the co-curricular life of the school is expected.

Applications for the Events & Operations Coordinator position

· At least a diploma in business studies and 3 years’ experience in a similar position, excellent oral and written communication skills, strong attention to detail, creativity, organization, and sales skills.

Applications for the Credit Controller position

· Bachelor’s degree in Finance or a related field, CPA-K qualification and should have 3 years’ experience in a similar position with good Knowledge of Advanced MS Excel commands and reporting functions.

How to Apply





Interested candidates should email their detailed CV and a cover letter to the email address below indicating the position they are applying for on the subject.





The candidate must also provide names of at least 3 contactable referees and daytime telephone contact:



The Human Resource Department,

email: recruiting@agakhanacademies.org



Application Deadline 11th October 2017.





Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.