Vacancies in ELDOWAS, Kenya

Quality Assurance Manager

The role holder will be responsible for all day-to-day laboratory operations and overall supervision of quality assurance staff.

Qualifications

· Have a Bachelor’s degree in chemistry, analytical chemistry, biochemistry or microbiology or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution.

· Have a minimum of eight (8) years relevant experience in mid-level management.

Responsibilities:

· Preparing sectional annual budget proposals.

· Overall supervision of quality assurance staff.

· Ensuring that all quality assurance staff have adequate resources to perform all aspects of work as required.

· Ensuring that all quality assurance staff are adequately trained to safely perform all job functions as required and that competency records are maintained.

· Ensuring compliance with all corporate policy procedures in the laboratory.

· Reviewing local laboratory operations for all aspects of the continuous improvement process.

· Compiling and analyzing test information to determine operating efficiency of processes and equipment as well as to diagnosing problems and malfunctions.

· Recommending measures to improve testing procedures, use of equipment, and needs for new equipment.

· Conducting research to develop custom procedures as needed.

· Ensuring the dispensation of the right dosage of treatment chemicals at optimal costs without unduly affecting water quality standards.

· Overseeing the procurement and maintenance of equipment as well as procurement of consumables.

· Ensuring wholesome quality and portability of water delivered to the consumer service lines.

· Monitoring the quality of trade effluent discharged into the company’s sewer system.

· Monitoring sewage effluent disposed into the environment and ensuring that it meets the required national and international quality standards.

· Ensuring that water produced meets the required national and international quality standards.

· Ensuring treatment chemicals are of the right quality.

· Prepare and submit periodic reports to the head of department.

· Ensuring samples of water and waste water are taken for inter laboratory tests.

· Training and supervising of staff on the best methods of laboratory tests.

· Interpretation of test results.

· Verification of compliance with trade effluent by-laws, national environmental management authority (NEMA) guidelines, trade effluent discharge agreements as well as laws and regulations of trade effluent discharge.

· Liaising with water and sewerage managers on water and waste water quality requirements.

· Advising on pre-treatment and the effects of trade effluents on treatment processes.

· Liaison between the company, the district environment office and any other authority with interest in trade effluent

· Preparing and submitting monthly, quarterly and annual reports to the head of department as well as convening regular departmental meetings.





Executive S ecretar y





To ensure that all administrative and secretarial functions at the Managing Director’s office are carried out effectively and efficiently.

Qualifications

· The ideal officer should have the following minimum requirements:

· A Bachelors degree in Business Administration, Human Resource or any other relevant field with 3 years experience or Higher

· National Diploma in Secretarial Studies with 6 years relevant experience in a busy environment.

· Must be highly organized with a high level of computer literacy and report-writing skills.

· Have proven integrity, ethics, transparency and accountability and must have shown merit and ability as reflected in previous work performance and results.

· Possess good interpersonal and communication skills as well as self-drive.

Responsibilities:

· Providing secretarial and clerical support to the office of the Managing Director.

· Managing the Managing Director’s diary.

· Ensuring that there is an appointment and reception service for the Managing Director.

· Ensuring that there is availability of office correspondence and filing of all correspondences at all time and in a well organized manner.

· Attending to all incoming and outgoing company mails.

· Ensuring an organized office which is clean and orderly.

· Ensuring that there is adequate supply and control of stationery and other office materials at all times.

· Maintaining a sound and well organized filing system in the office.

· Receiving and attending to all visitors’ enquiries.

· Ensuring good housekeeping at workplace.

· Ensuring safety and confidentiality of all information and documents in the office.

· Performing any other duties as may be assigned from time to time.





Area Manager





The role holder will serve as a link between the company and customers and will be expected to put in place effective and innovative measures for accurate, complete and timely billing as well as efficient collection of revenues due to the company including recovery of debts.

The selected person will also be expected to coordinate technical services within his/her area of operations as well as managing and supervising all staff under the area management.

Qualifications

· A Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Accounting, Business Administration or Management, Economics or any other business related degree or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution or alternatively, a Bachelors degree in a related

· Engineering/Technical Field with relevant commercial management experience.

· Have a minimum of eight (8) years relevant commercial work experience, three (3) years of which should have been in mid-level management.

· Possession of CPA (K) qualifications will be an absolute advantage.

· Must be highly numerate with a high level of computer literacy and report-writing skills.

· Have proven integrity, ethics, transparency and accountability and must have shown merit and ability as reflected in previous work performance and results.

· Possess good interpersonal and communication skills, self-drive, strong leadership and managerial skills as well as strong negotiation skills.

Responsibilities:

· In this position you will be in charge of the Area Office and your duties and responsibilities shall include:

· Assessing the commercial situation and market trends of the area of operations, analyzing potential opportunities and threats and advising company management accordingly.

· Formulating strategic and long-term business plans for the area of operations in line with the company’s strategic goals.

· Reviewing, scrutinizing, and developing operational process flows to improve efficiency of service delivery.

· Resolving contractual and commercial problems whenever they arise.

· Ensuring that all customer service processes are managed effectively and efficiently in line with the Customer Service Charter in consultation with the Customer Service Manager.

· Establishing effective and innovative measures for accurate, complete and timely billing as well as efficient collection of revenues due to the company including recovery of debts.

· Coordinating in consultation with the technical team, all technical services within his/her area of operations, ensuring that all water leakages and bursts are promptly attended to.

· Ensuring minimal loss of revenues to the company through physical and commercial water losses.

· Managing and supervising all staff under the area management.

· Preparing and submitting periodic reports of all the operations and activities in the area.

How to Apply

Interested applicants should submit their applications with detailed C.V.’s including names of three referees, copies of certificates and testimonials quoting the specific job reference number of the position being applied for, so as to reach the undersigned on or before 20th October, 2017 at 5:00 pm.

All applicants should submit clearances from the following institutions:

KRA, HELB, EACC, CID (Certificate of Good conduct) and CRB.