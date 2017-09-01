Vacancies from KPMG, Nairobi, Kenya

ICT General Manager

The ideal candidate should have considerable years of diverse experience and a variety of skills related to managing technology, business and people. He/she is responsible for the overall direction, coordination and evaluation of IT direct reports and for carrying out supervisory responsibilities in accordance with the organization’s policies and applicable laws.

Responsibilities

· Provide vision, leadership and governance of the IT department, ensuring alignment with the organisational goals and objectives;

· Participate in formulating and administering company policies, directing and coordinating divisional department activities to develop and implement long-range goals and objectives to meet business and profitability growth objectives;

· Define strategic plans for IT, which satisfy the current and future needs of the organization’s business strategy, and the current and future capabilities of IT;

· Establish and communicate the organization’s information management strategy and develop it as an integrated part of the business strategy;

· Promotes IT policies, practices and decisions which recognize the current and evolving needs of all the stakeholders;

· Set a strategy for monitoring and managing the performance of IT-related systems and services, in respect of their contribution to business performance and benefits to the business;

· Have the vision to recognize and respond to changing requirements for IT resource;

· Communicate strategy and results to the unit’s employees;

· Coordinate the development of key performance goals for functions and direct reports;

· Provide direct management of key functional managers in the business unit;

· Document and articulate the IT strategy to the business leadership and provide periodic progress updates;

· Develop performance measurements and tracking systems to ensure timely implementation of initiatives.

· Lead, motivate and develop the capability of the ICT team, to achieve agreed annual targets;

Planning, coordinating, monitoring and evaluating the divisional/individual performance targets;

· Responsible for the day-to-day management of the IT team;

· Ensure that the team has the skills to operate the company’s IT resources and provide the right level of support to users. If necessary, he/she should arrange for training and certification programs to improve staff skills;

· Oversee key hiring and talent development programs;

· Manage the staff resources within the department by the assignment of tasks and ensuring that guidance is given for the teams to meet their goals;

· Manage the career progression of the staff, ensuring that assignments meet their career goals;

· Recruit, hire, develop and hold accountable staff that are capable and responsive to the work assigned within challenging timelines while implementing multiple projects.

· Responsible for compliance with regulations, standards and codes of good practice relating to

· information and documentation, records management, information assurance and data protection;

· Authorise organisational policies governing the conduct of change management initiatives and standards of professional conduct;

· Maintain quality service by establishing and enforcing organization standards;

· Analyse the business requirements of all departments to determine their technology needs;

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology/Computer Science

· Master’s Degree in Information Technology/ Computer Science/Business Administration will be preferred

· Project management skills

· Business Acumen skills

· MCSE or at a minimum Certification in a server product

· Certified Information Systems Auditor

· Other IT professional qualifications will be an added advantage;

· Membership to an IT professional body

· 10 years working experience in a busy IT setup

· Proven experience on a similar managerial role

· General knowledge on IT systems, infrastructure, networks and databases

· Background in designing/developing IT systems and planning IT implementation

· Solid understanding of data analysis, budgeting and business operations

How to Apply

Applications including a cover letter(stating your current and expected pay), curriculum vitae, certificate of good conduct, Tax and HELB compliance, credit reference bureau clearance, working e-mail address, daytime telephone contacts, qualifications, experience, present position, names and addresses of three referees should be emailed on or before 22nd October 2017 to psrecruit@kpmg.co.ke

for further details visit here

*Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted*

Database Administrator





Our client, a financial service provider, seeks to recruit an experienced database administrator who will be responsible for the management of all applications within the organisation. His/her main goal will be to provide a seamless flow of information by keeping the databases available and running smoothly.The ideal candidate should be a team player with excellent communication skills

Responsibilities

· Design, implement and maintain databases of high availability and quality, in accordance to end users information needs and views;

· Provide technical expertise and identify database requirements in the development of new and existing applications by analyzing department applications, development, and operations;

· Participate in the assessment of advanced application system requirements, system development tools, operating systems and database production systems including beta and field test participation;

· Define users rights and enable data distribution to the right users, in appropriate format

and in a timely manner, considering both back-end data and information management and front-end accessibility for end-users;

· Maintain and monitor database performance by calculating optimum values for database parameters; implementing new releases; completing maintenance requirements;

· Implement system changes and administer access to systems and information, utilizing approved information technology security policies, standards and guidelines

· Install and test new versions of the DBMS; maintaining data standards

· Provide proactive and reactive data management support and training to users

· Determine, enforce and document database policies, procedures, standards and definitions for the data dictionary (metadata)

· Perform tests and evaluations regularly to ensure data security, privacy and integrity

· Stay current with technological changes that affect the databases

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology/Computer Science

· Relevant professional database qualifications e.g. SQL, DBMS, RDBMS and OODBMS

· Up to date knowledge and understanding of relevant internal and external laws, policies and procedures related to IT such as Data Protection, ITIL Best Practice and Computer Misuse

· Knowledge of ‘relational database management systems’ (RDBMS), ‘object oriented database management systems’ (OODBMS) and XML database management systems

· Up-to-date knowledge of technology and the Data Protection Act

· Knowledge of virtualization technology

· Experience of implementing IT applications for a similar sized organisation and environment

· 4-6 years of experience working in applications and database management or information technology

· Experience in MySQL

· General knowledge of Oracle

· Working knowledge of structured query language

How to Apply



certificate of good conduct, Tax and HELB compliance, credit reference bureau clearance, working email

address, daytime telephone contacts, qualifications, experience, present position, names and

addresses of three referees should be emailed on or before 15th October 2017 to psrecruit@kpmg.co.ke

for further details visit

Network Security specialist

Our client, a financial service provider, seeks to recruit an experienced Network Security specialist who will be responsible for the security of their network from threats originating from inside and outside the organization. He/she will monitor computer networks for security threats or unauthorized users, analyze security risks, develop response procedures, develop and test software deployment tools, firewalls and intrusion detection systems.

The ideal candidate should be able use analytical skills to fix problems and maintain system security at all times.

responsibilities

· Implement the security component of the ICT Strategy that is aligned to overall Business Strategy;

· Provide periodic security related progress updates to the business leadership;

· Stays current with technological changes that affect the security of the network, computers, and other equipment. Stays current on appropriate new software and hardware.

· Developing, implementing and enforcing information technology security policies, procedures, guidelines and standards to support the institutions operations and enable it achieve its strategic objectives;

· Ensure that the firm gets the necessary IT support at the prescribed levels, reviewing

issues not resolved within prescribed timelines in the SLA and provide technical direction where required to proceed;

· Manage the contracting of vendors for IT security services and liaise with them in matters regarding IT security services provided;

· Continuously ensure that IT security policies and procedures are regularly followed, and this is ensured by reviewing logs, reports and other outputs from various processes.

· Monitor and Control ICT security budget and report on expenditure;

· Ensure all expenditure within IT Security is within the approved budget, and seek approval where this deviates;

· Provide quarterly reports to the business leadership on IT security expenditure vs. budgets with details on variances identified;

· Recognizes problems by identifying abnormalities; reporting violations;

· Ensure that network equipment is physically secure;

· Maintain an inventory of computers, servers, terminals, modems and other access devices that are attached to the Network;

· Upgrade, manage, and maintain VPN concentrators, routers, and other Network equipment by implementing and maintaining security controls.

· Plans, organize, direct and oversee all IT security related operations of the information technology department and evaluate them according to established goals to support the achievement of the business strategy;

· Ensure that all IT security projects are approved, budgeted for and properly documented,

with clear deliverables and timelines agreed on by business units responsible and IT.

· Recommend and implement security improvements such as installing computer security

software, conducting regular security audits, preparing security status reports,

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology

· LAN and WAN, Cisco Networking knowledge

· MCSE or at a minimum Certification in a security product

· Certified Information Systems Auditor

· Membership to an IT Security professional body will be an added advantage

· 4-6 years of experience working in networking systems, network security or information technology experience with WAN and LAN technologies knowledge in network access control (NAC) systems, firewalls, routers, incident response techniques, intrusion prevention systems, information security methodologies,

authentication protocols and different attack types

· knowledge in network monitoring systems and log analysis & shipping

How to Apply

