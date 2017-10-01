UTAMU WA PESA! See the S3XY LADY this 93 yr old mzee has married (PHOTOs)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama 05:50
Wednesday, October 18, 2017 - Just like Eldoret based tycoon, Mzee Kibor, this 93 yr old “Guka” is living his life to the fullest.
He is causing a stir online after he walked down the aisle in a beautiful wedding ceremony.
He married a woman who is young enough to be his granddaughter.
Whoever said age is just a number was right.
See photos of the wedding in the next page