USIU Jobs in Nairobi, Kenya

Medical Records Officer

Reporting to the Principal Medical Officer, the job holder will be responsible for creating new medical records and retrieve existing medical records by gathering appropriate record folders and contents; assigning and recording new record numbers; verifying existing record numbers; inputting and recording locations to the system and delivering records when needed.

Responsibilities

· Gathers patient information by collecting demographic information

· Maintains master patient index by completing the assigned portion of daily audit trail corrects and communicate problems according to established procedures.

· Initiates a medical record by creating and processing the patient care record folder.

· Maintain record availability by processing charts into the department; using chart mark-off procedures; facilitating chart location activities.

· Retrieve medical records by following chart-out procedures; documenting reasons charts cannot be retrieved for statistical and follow-up purposes.

· Keep health care providers informed by communicating availability or unavailability of the record.

· Maintain quality results by following Health Center standards.

· Maintain continuity of work operations by documenting and communicating actions, irregularities, and continuing needs.

· Maintain patient confidence by keeping patient records information confidential.

· Serves and protects the Health Center by adhering to professional standards, University policies and procedures.

· Enhance medical records and clinic reputation by accepting ownership for accomplishing new and different requests.

· Undertake other duties commensurate with the classification and scope of the position as required.

Qualifications

· An undergraduate degree in health records and Information management from an accredited university.

· A current First Aid Certificate

Personal Attributes & Competencies

· Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results;

· Confidentiality and integrity;

· Proficiency in computer applications;

· Team player with excellent interpersonal skills;

· Relationship builder & effective negotiator;

· Good communication skills;

· Self-motivated;

· Attention to detail;

· Adaptability and reliability





Housing Officer





The United States International University – Africa is the largest, private, secular university in East and Central Africa catering to over 6000 students representing 69 nationalities, and with a global network of over 11,000 alumni.

It is also the only other university in Africa to receive local and American accreditation of degree programs.

Roles

· Co-ordinate room allocation & billing system.

· Inspect, approve and recommend alternative off campus accommodation facilities.

· Supervise the maintenance, general cleanliness and security of the hostel facilities & property.

· Ensure the health and safety of students.

· Supervise receptionists and room attendants.

· Generate and supervise the implementation of resident student entertainment programs on and off campus.

· Generate and maintain incidents records and reports for hostel usage.

· Oversee the efficient and effective delivery of laundry services.

· Supervise laundry staff and oversee the supervision of work studies.

· Manage the laundry budget.

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s degree in Social Sciences / Hospitality Management;

· Proficiency in computer applications;

· Served for a minimum of 3 years as Officer;

· Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results.

Personal Attributes & Competencies

· Confidentiality and integrity;

· Proficiency in computer applications;

· Team player with excellent interpersonal skills;

· Relationship builder & effective negotiator;

· Good communication skills;

· Self-motivated;

· Attention to detail;

· Adaptability and reliability





Office Administrator





Reporting to the Director – Administration, the job holder will often act as the Director’s first point of contact with people from both inside and outside the University

Responsibilities

· Serving as a point of contact and answering employee questions.

· Organizing, maintaining diaries and making appointments of Administration Division.

· Effectively arrange and coordinate all activities/Errands in the office.

· Setting appointments and arranging meetings for the Director Administration.

· Requisition of departmental utilities.

· Prepare and process payment requisition for casuals in the HR department

· Responding to incoming mails.

· Creating and distributing documents as per the divisional requirements.

· Compiling various reports and spreadsheets to ensure the Director is well prepared for meetings.

· Orients new employees by providing orientation information packets.

Qualifications

· An undergraduate degree in Business Administration, Business Studies or equivalent from an accredited university;

· At least 3 years’ experience in relevant administrative ;work

Personal Attributes & Competencies

· Proficiency in computer applications

· Must be adept at problem-solving, including being able to identify issues and resolve programs in a timely manner

· Must possess strong interpersonal skills

· Must be able to communicate clearly, both written and verbally.

· Must be able to effectively read and interpret information, present numerical data in a resourceful manner, and skillfully gather and analyze information

· Must be able to prioritize and plan work activities as to use time efficiently

· Must be organized, accurate, thorough, and able to monitor work for quality.

· Must be dependable, able to follow instructions.

· Must be able to improve performance through management feedback

Laboratory Technician





USIU seeks to recruit in the following job position

Responsibilities

· Supporting and advising students and faculty on the appropriate use of IT resources in the Labs in order to provide a positive learning experience

· Enforcing safe practices and maintaining security of all hardware, network and data held and accessed, in compliance with the university’s ICT policies

· Planning and undertaking scheduled maintenance upgrades, cleaning of computers and audio visual equipment

· Prepare Lab schedule and time allocation for computer labs

· Analyzing and recovering system when malfunction occurs

· Supporting the roll-out of new instructional software and applications

· Responding within agreed time limits to call-outs

· Working continuously on a task until completion (or referral to third parties, if appropriate)

· Prioritizing and managing many open cases at one time;

· Obtaining replacement on fixtures or fittings

· Identifying possible ICT requirements and solutions

· Maintain a complete and up-to-date inventory and asset register of all SST computers, servers, consumables, networking equipment and the relevant software accompanying them used for instructional purposes

· Coordinates and schedules work with vendor service providers in consultation with program director

· In consultation with faculty develop lab manuals for lab based courses

· Providing periodic reports relevant for monitoring and evaluation

· Attending meetings and facilitating training sessions where relevant

· Maintain compliance with all USIU-A policies and procedures

· Perform related duties as assigned by supervisor

Qualifications

· Bachelor degree qualification in IT or related field with relevant professional certifications i.e. Cisco, Microsoft, Linux, IT Security and programing, from an accredited university;

· At least two (2) years of relevant post-qualification experience.

· Ability to think logically;

· Excellent listening and questioning skills, combined with the ability to interact confidently with clients to establish what the problem is and explain the solution;

· Ability to work well in a team

· Problem solving skills.

· Ability to prioritize workload

· Attention to detail.





Research Officer





USIU seeks to recruit in the following job position

Minimum Qualifications and Experience

· Bachelor’s degree in the relevant field from an accredited university;

· At least Three (3) years of progressive experience in Research and Capacity Building in a reputable organization.

· Proficiency in computer applications

· Strong knowledge of research evaluation methodology , data quality assurance , analysis and reporting

· Good computer literacy and knowledge of multiple statistical and/or qualitative software packages such as STATA, SPSS, MS Excel,

· PowerPoint, Access and Word

· Strong written, verbal, organizational and Interpersonal skills

· Qualitative and Quantitative research skills.

· Ability to manage large and complex databases

· Ability to teach complex statistical concepts to non-statisticians

· Good communication, presentation and report writing skills

· Ability to keep up with new technology

· Confidentiality and integrity;

· Team player with excellent interpersonal skills;

· Self-motivated

· Attention to detail

· Adaptability and reliability

How to Apply

All other details such as key responsibilities, minimum educational and professional qualifications as well as desirable personal attributes and competencies can be found on our website at www.usiu.ac.ke/jobs

Incumbents will be expected to continue upgrading their knowledge, skills, and abilities needed to keep abreast of regulation/policy changes and trends in higher education.

If you have the requisite qualifications and experience and want to work as a team member in a modern and progressive institution where you can make a difference, please apply.

Interested applicants must provide a cover letter and a current CV, certified copies of educational certificates and transcripts, names and addresses of three referees, current salary and benefits, telephone and e-mail contacts to the following address by Thursday, October 19, 2017.

Director of Administration,

United States International University – Africa

P.O. Box 14634-00800, Nairobi, Kenya

Email: jobs@usiu.ac.ke

www.usiu.ac.ke/jobs

USIU-Africa is an equal opportunity employer.