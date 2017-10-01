US now joins RAILA ODINGA and warns UHURU/ RUTO against this ahead of October repeat polls

Friday October 6, 2017 – US based election observer group, The Carter Centre, has joined National Super Alliance ((NASA) Presidential candidate Raila Odinga in condemning President Uhuru Kenyatta and Jubilee for changing election laws midway.





The Carter Centre, which had endorsed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s fraudulent victory in the August 8th General Elections, through former US Secretary of State, John Kerry, asked President Kenyatta to shelve the proposed election laws amendments until after the October 26th repeat elections.





The observer group warned that...



