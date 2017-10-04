UN Jobs in Nairobi, Kenya

United Nations World Food Programme



Job Vacancy: Business Support (Logistics) Assistant



South Sudan - Rumbek OLS



About WFP: The United Nations World Food Programme is the world's largest humanitarian agency fighting hunger worldwide. The mission of WFP is to help the world achieve Zero Hunger in our lifetimes.





Every day, WFP works worldwide to ensure that no child goes to bed hungry and that the poorest and most vulnerable, particularly women and children, can access the nutritious food they need.





Standard Minimum Qualifications



Education: Completion of secondary school education.



Experience: Four or more years of progressively responsible work experience in the relative business stream with experience in general administrative work.



Knowledge & Skills:

· Proficient in the use of office equipment and computer software packages, such as Microsoft Word.

· Knowledge of work routines and methods in order to complete processes under minimal supervision.

· Uses tact and courtesy to give and receive information to a wide range of individuals.

· Ability to identify data discrepancies and rectify problems requiring attention.

· Ability to offer guidance or basic on-the-job training to more junior staff.

Language: General Service (Headquarters): Fluency (level C) in English language. Fluency (level C) or intermediate knowledge (level B) of another official language may be required depending on the location of the post or area of responsibility.



General Service (Field): Fluency in both oral and written communication in the UN language in use at the duty station and in the duty station’s language, if different.



Organizational Context: These jobs are found in Country Offices (COs), Regional Bureaux (RBs), and Headquarters (HQ).





Job holders may either perform administrative support functions in the front office and report to the Business Support Associate, or provide administrative support to team(s) with the reporting line to the relevant Head of Unit, Chief, or the designate.





In cases where these positions support a specific business stream, the reporting line may be to the relevant Head of Unit, Chief, or the designate.



At this level, work is carried out under minimal supervision.





Job holders are expected to produce organised and accurate work, undertaking specific business support activities.





They may offer guidance on standard practices to more junior staff in their area of work.



Job Purpose: To deliver standard business support processes for a specific professional area of work, to facilitate effective service delivery.



Key Accountabilities (not all-inclusive)

1. Gather information with clear direction to support the drafting of documents and preparing reports by other staff.

2. Respond to queries and escalate where appropriate, in order to provide a timely and accurate service to clients.

3. Support processing and managing routine administrative and financial tasks in various functional areas, to contribute to the effective and timely management of resources.

4. Provide revision and proof-reading services for standard documents, to contribute to the development of accurate documentation.

5. Take responsibility for the maintenance of set standard systems and files, to ensure information is accurate and readily available for the function.

6. Identify simple discrepancies in statistics and data, such as missing information, and report to senior staff in order to support clients to deliver their work.

7. Take responsibility for data integrity to facilitate availability of accurate information in corporate systems.

8. Provide guidance on routine business support methods and practices to junior colleagues to ensure services are delivered consistently and to the required standards.

9. Work with a variety of individuals, taking on feedback where appropriate to assist in business support delivery for staff.

4Ps Core Organisational Capabilities

Purpose

· Understand and communicate the Strategic Objectives: Helps teammates articulate WFP’s Strategic Objectives.

· Be a force for positive change: Suggests potential improvements to team’s work processes to supervisor.

· Make the mission inspiring to our team: Explains the impact of WFP activities in beneficiary communities to teammates.

· Make our mission visible in everyday actions: Articulates how own unit’s responsibilities will serve WFP’s mission.

People

· Look for ways to strengthen people's skills: Trains junior teammates on new skills and capabilities.

· Create an inclusive culture: Seeks opportunities to work with people from different backgrounds.

· Be a coach & provide constructive feedback: Serves as a peer coach for colleagues in same area of work.

· Create an “I will”/”We will” spirit: Tracks progress toward goals and shares this information on a regular basis with supervisor.

Performance

· Encourage innovation & creative solutions: Explores ways to consistently be more efficient and accurate in own areas of work and shares new methods of work with colleagues.

· Focus on getting results: Focuses on getting results and tracks trends in completion rates for own tasks to identify opportunities for efficiency.

· Make commitments and make good on commitments: Takes responsibility for own tasks and notifies supervisor as soon as possible of potential delays in meeting deadlines or commitments.

· Be Decisive: Independently decides what action to take when faced with critical choices in the workplace or in dangerous situations in the field.

Partnership

· Connect and share across WFP units: Suggests opportunities for partnering with other units to supervisor.

· Build strong external partnerships: Identifies opportunities to work with colleagues and partners in the field towards common goals.

· Be politically agile & adaptable: Develops an understanding of the value of WFP’s teams and external partners in fulfilling team’s goals and objectives.

· Be clear about the value WFP brings to partnerships: Aligns own activities with supervisor’s priorities to fulfill internal and external partner needs.

Functional Capabilities: N/A



Other Specific Job Requirements: This section is optional to describe additional responsibilities & knowledge required for the specific job



Desired Experiences for Entry into the Role: N/A



Terms and Conditions: This position is open to South Sudanese nationals only.



How to Apply





CLICK HERE to apply online





Deadline for Applications: 11th October 2017





Job Vacancy: Business Support Assistant (Finance)



Juba, South Sudan



Terms and Conditions



This position is open to South Sudanese nationals only.



How to Apply





CLICK HERE to apply online





Deadline for Applications: 9th October 2017





Consultant (SSA - Farm to Market Alliance)



Nairobi Kenya



About WFP: The United Nations World Food Programme is the world's largest humanitarian agency fighting hunger worldwide.





The mission of WFP is to help the world achieve Zero Hunger in our lifetimes. Every day, WFP works worldwide to ensure that no child goes to bed hungry and that the poorest and most vulnerable, particularly women and children, can access the nutritious food they need.

Organizational Context



Within delegated authority, the incumbent will be responsible for the following duties:



Accountabilities

· Provide advisory support on agronomy to both the WFP and cooperating partner teams; assist in the development of agronomy training material.

· Coordinate and facilitate farmer training (both agronomy and non-agronomy based) in consultation with cooperating partner teams.

· Provide advisory support on extension modalities and lead the planning of extension activities.

· Provide advisory support on inputs, including seeds, fertilizers and crop protection.

· Identify target farmer groups and farmer-friendly aggregators by leading the selection and due diligence process; collect, analyze and assess profiles of target farmer groups and their farm business management practice.

· Based on farmer data analysis, identify opportunities to build pro-smallholder staple value chains through partnerships with other key value chain stakeholders (aggregators, extension agents, input suppliers, credit providers and off-takers).

· Facilitate farmer groups and farmer-friendly aggregation entities to access quality markets through forward delivery contracts offered by institutional buyers.

· Facilitate participating farmer groups and farmer-friendly aggregation entities to access agricultural services by coordinating with key value chain stakeholders on the ground.

· Monitor and assist farmer groups and other aggregation entities to adhere to terms of forward delivery contracts facilitated under FtMA.

· Conduct regular field monitoring and proactive troubleshooting visits to FtMA farmer groups.

· Conduct field missions to collect detailed needs assessments of target farmer groups and assist in the identification of opportunities to build further partnerships with other key value chain players on the ground.

· Provide advisory support to cooperating partner field staff in the execution of their duties, as well as coordinate closely during field visits.

· Perform other related duties as required.

Qualifications and Skills

· University degree in one or more of the following disciplines: economics, agriculture, business administration, or a field relevant to agricultural value chain management. An advanced degree in the relevant field is a plus.

· At least five years of experience in agribusiness, either in private sector enterprises or in non-profit value chain related-projects, with a strong exposure to the private sector.

· Demonstrated knowledge of SMEs, pro-smallholder procurement and commercial agriculture models.

· Knowledge of various aspects of financial services and business modelling is a bonus.

· Relevant experience in development and agricultural fields, with emphasis on pro-smallholder approaches; experience in contract-farming approaches; agronomy; and strong understanding of policy analysis, regional trade and marketing.

· Ability to work independently, establish priorities and monitor own work plan with minimum supervision in close coordination with the geographically diversified FtMA team.

· Ability to work in a team, and establish effective working relations with results-oriented private sector partners as well as internal WFP clients.

· Solid operational skills including problem solving and project management skills, including ability to work and deliver projects proactively and under pressure.

· Good analytical skills; resourcefulness, initiative, maturity of judgment, tact, and negotiating skills.

· Ability to communicate clearly both orally and in writing.

· Ability to frequently travel within the country.

· Fluency (oral and written) in English and Swahili is a must;

Terms and conditions



WFP does not charge fees at any stage during the recruitment process.



WFP has zero tolerance for discrimination and does not discriminate on the basis of HIV/AIDS status.



How to Apply









Deadline for applications: 4 October 2017. CLICK HERE to apply online4 October 2017.









Job Vacancy: Budget & Programming Associate



Nairobi, Kenya



About WFP: The United Nations World Food Programme is the world's largest humanitarian agency fighting hunger worldwide.





The mission of WFP is to help the world achieve Zero Hunger in our lifetimes. Every day, WFP works worldwide to ensure that no child goes to bed hungry and that the poorest and most vulnerable, particularly women and children, can access the nutritious food they need.





Standard Minimum Qualifications



Education: Successful completion of secondary school education, preferably supplemented by a post-secondary certificate in the related functional area, including communication, economics, development studies, social sciences or international relations.





A degree in the mentioned fields is an added advantage.



Language: Fluency Level (C) in English



Organizational Context: These jobs are found in Headquarters (HQ), Regional Bureaux (RBs) and Country Offices (COs). Job holders typically report to the Budget & Programming Officer.





Job holders at this level demonstrate responsibility and initiative to respond independently to complex queries with only general guidance.





There is a requirement to use judgment in dealing with unforeseen problems on a daily basis. Job holders support management of financial resources and may provide guidance to other staff.



Job Purpose: To provide a range of specialised support for efficient planning, monitoring and analysis of project financial performance to enhance optimal use of financial resources.



Key Accountabilities (not all-inclusive)

· Review budget plans, monitor and analyse project financial performance and make recommendations in compliance with WFP financial policies and procedures and best practices, to support financial analysis and optimisation of resources.

· Provide comprehensive analysis on fund and grant balances identifying surpluses and deficits, and suggest corrective measures, to support maximum fund utilization and decision-making process.

· Support pipeline management ensuring efficient monitoring, to prevent and address pipeline breaks and maximise operational effectiveness.

· Contribute to the improvement of internal processes, enhancement of corporate systems and design of tools, to facilitate the overall planning, expenditure forecasting, and budget management and monitoring of resource utilisation.

· Enter project budget plans and revisions in the corporate systems, to ensure data is timely and accurately captured enabling easy access to information and supporting planning and decision-making.

· Review, compile and analyse data, maintain accurate records and files and prepare periodic and ad hoc reports, to support accuracy and efficiency of information presented to internal and external stakeholders.

· Maintain communication with a number of stakeholders regarding project funds management matters and related processes, to clarify any discrepancies and optimise use of funds.

· Provide guidance to other support staff and contribute to their learning and development in budget planning, fund management and operational planning, to facilitate continued development and consistency in services delivered.

· Follow standard emergency preparedness practices, to ensure WFP is able to quickly respond and deploy needed resources to affected areas at the onset of the crisis.

Desired Experiences for Entry into the Role

· At least five (5) years of progressive experience in budget preparation, and monitoring resource support in supply chains

· Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English.

· Capacity to produce high quality products when working under pressure and with competing deadlines;

· Ability to work in a team and establish effective working relations with persons of different national and cultural backgrounds.

· Good analytical skills, resourcefulness, initiative, and maturity of judgement.

· Has supported the preparation and management of budgets.

· Has assisted with the monitoring of budgets/resource plans/pipelines/supply chains.

· Has assisted with budget/allotment related issues within the WFP budget system.

Terms and Conditions: 6 months contract duration.



How to Apply





CLICK HERE to apply online





Deadline for Applications: 9th October 2017.





Job Vacancy: Programme Policy Officer (Agribusiness)



Nairobi, Kenya



About WFP: The United Nations World Food Programme is the world's largest humanitarian agency fighting hunger worldwide. The mission of WFP is to help the world achieve Zero Hunger in our lifetimes.





Every day, WFP works worldwide to ensure that no child goes to bed hungry and that the poorest and most vulnerable, particularly women and children, can access the nutritious food they need.









Organizational Context: We are seeking to fill an Agribusiness Officer’s post that seeks to provide technical expertise in developing opportunities and supporting smallholders to access markets.



Under the Agricultural Market Access and Linkage (AMAL) activity WFP is providing market capacity development support to households that have developed assets to enhance crop and livestock production in arid and semi-arid counties in Kenya.



WFP endeavours to improve access to for smallholders to both public and private markets through strategic and policy engagement with national and county governments expand opportunities for smallholders, partnerships with the private sector, providing technical support to county governments and other partners and direct capacity development for smallholders.



Job Purpose: Under direct supervision of the Programme Policy Officer (Agricultural Market Access and Linkages) the Agribusiness Officer will plan project activities in collaboration with the Rural Resilience Team (RRT), field offices and partners in counties, provide technical support to WFP field offices and cooperating partners to deliver quality support to smallholders market their produce competitively.



Key Accountabilities

· Provide project management support for Agricultural Market Access and Linkage activities, ensuring a coordinated approach with other WFP programmes such as resilience building, school meals and supply chain interventions among others while complying with WFP standards and procedures.

· Provide technical support to field offices and cooperating partners on design and implementation of market access and linkage activities for targeted producers, based on capacity needs assessments and in line with country office and cooperate guidance. This will also entail engaging closely with actors involved in production, aggregation, transport - the entire value chain to optimize benefits for smallholders.

· Develop terms of reference and provide support in planning and conducting market assessments and related studies to determine the structure, conduct and performance of markets and to identify business opportunities for smallholders and appropriate areas for intervention by WFP.

· In collaboration with WFP Field Offices, work with county governments to study the opportunities available for smallholders in each target county inorder to develop strategies for linking farmers to both private and public procurement opportunities.

· Provide support to field offices and County government in market monitoring and provision of market information to farmers.

· Promote leverage with other development partners’ production and marketing inputs through coordination at the county with partners such as County government, WFP’s cooperating partners, civil society organizations (CSOs), financial institutions etc. to achieve optimal results.

· Manage Field Level Agreements with cooperating partners. This will entail reviewing technical proposals from potential partners, negotiating and drafting, monitoring and evaluation Field Level Agreements.

· Ensure that reporting, data gathering and monitoring systems for AMAL are in place and maintain quality standards are maintained. This will entail design of reporting and data collection tools and systems in close collaboration with the Monitoring and Evaluation unit, timely review and feedback on technical reports submitted by cooperating partners.

· Research and analyse policy and operational issues to support senior colleagues in the development of policies, programmes and activities.

· Contribute to the preparation of accurate and timely reporting on programmes and activities that enable informed decision making and consistency of information presented to stakeholders.

· Support the identification, development and management of potential partnerships to collaborative working leading to improved food assistance packages.

· Identify needs, plan capacity and support in building capacity for WFP staff, NGO and government county partners and national government.

· Provide guidance to support staff, acting as a point of referral and assisting them with analysis and queries.

· Represent WFP during donor meetings and missions to field sites.

· Any other duties as assigned by supervisor.

Minimum qualifications & education

· University Degree in one or more of the following disciplines: Agriculture/Agronomy, Horticulture, Agriculture Economics, Agribusiness, Agricultural Extension, Agricultural Education Range management, and equivalent qualification from a recognized institution

· Served in comparable and relevant position in the public service or private sector with an International Organisation for at least five (5) years.

· Possess excellent communication skills with ability to discuss and train farmers in a respectful, clam and composed manner.

· Good knowledge of key functions of the Ministries of Agriculture, Livestock, Water and irrigation and other related departments under agri-business including social services.

· Skills and experiences in public sector management, development projects, emergency assistance and/or operational aspects of multilateral food assistance.

· Advanced analytical skills, resourcefulness, maturity of judgement, negotiating skills and ability to communicate effectively in written and spoken English.

· Ability to work in a multi-cultural team and cope with difficult situations, demonstrated ability to develop and maintain effective work relationships with counterparts and staff within the office, host population, donors, NGOs and other UN agencies.

· Ability to establish priorities and to plan, coordinate and monitor own work plan.

· Excellent computer skills in MS Outlook, Word, Excel and PowerPoint.

Terms and Conditions



WFP does not charge fees at any stage during the recruitment process.



WFP has zero tolerance for discrimination and does not discriminate on the basis of HIV/AIDS status.



How to Apply



CLICK HERE to apply online





Deadline for application is 8 October 2017.









Post Title: National Programme Policy Officer (Compliance)



Contract type: Fixed Term



Post Grade: NOB



Duty Station: Nairobi



Duration: 1 year (initial)





Background: The World Food Programme Somalia activities include food assistance for relief, emergency school feeding, nutrition and food assistance for assets creation through provision of in-kind and cash-based transfers.



WFP Somalia operations being extremely complex in nature with high reputational risks, demand regular internal oversight of the operation so as to ensure that WFP corporate rules, regulations and locally developed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are adhered by all concerned.



The Compliance Officer will assist the Country Office to oversee internal control systems and their effective implementation, identify weaknesses, inconsistencies, potential fraud and corruption, and recommend improvements and enhancements to ensure efficiency of operations and optimization of all WFP resources.



This position is open to qualified Kenyan candidates only.





Female candidates in particular, are encouraged to apply.



How to Apply









Interested and qualified candidates are requested to CLICK HERE to submit online applications through our E-Recruitment system.

Closing Date: 10th October 2017



Applications that do not meet the above requirements will be disregarded.





Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.