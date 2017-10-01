UN Jobs in Nairobi, Kenya - WFP

Business Support Assistant

WFP works to put hunger at the center of the international agenda, promoting policies, strategies and operations that directly benefit the poor and hungry. As the food aid arm of the UN, WFP uses its food to meet emergency needs and support economic & social development.

The Agency also provides the logistics support necessary to get food aid to the right people at the right time and in the right place.

Job holders provides support to team and to beneficiaries and report to the relevant Reception Supervisors. At this level, work is carried out under close supervision and job holders are expected to produce organised and accurate work.

JOB PURPOSE

To deliver business support tasks, to ensure that staff are effectively supported.

Responsibilities

· Verification of beneficiaries through fingerprint, participating in beneficiary contact monitoring,

· Ensuring and adhering to standard operating procedures at the food distribution point.

· Data entry/cleaning during surveys, issuing of beneficiary voucher sim cards, replacement of the lost voucher sim cards, issuing and resetting of pins to the beneficiary.

· Collect, sort and disseminate correspondence, reports and other materials, to meet the required demands of staff to time standards.

· Respond to simple routine queries with readily available support by senior staff, and escalate where appropriate, in order to provide a timely and accurate response to enquiries.

· Support the maintenance of office files, documents and records in accordance with established systems and processes, so that information is current and readily available for staff.

· Undertake standard data entry tasks in accordance with defined systems, to ensure information is organized and readily available.

· Assist in creating simple images or information using standardized templates, such as graphs or tables to support the drafting of reports for staff.

· Participating in food prepositioning, premixing, referring to litigation desks for further verification if need be.

· Any other extra duties by the supervisor.

Qualifications

· Successful completion of secondary school education (KCSE), supplemented with experience or additional education in social services, nutrition, agriculture or other related field.

· At least two years’ progressively responsible support experience including at least one year in the field of, nutrition, community work, food assistance management, refugee operations, agriculture or other related field.

· Training and/or experience in using computers including Word, Excel and other relevant software.

· Strong inter-personal skills; courtesy, tact and the ability to work and communicate effectively with people of different national and cultural backgrounds.

· Proven ability to work in a team environment and achieve common goals.

· Ability to follow standard business support processes and procedures.

· Ability to recognise data discrepancies and bring these to the attention of supervisor and/or officer;

· Ability to work independently with a minimum of supervision;

· Language: Good written and spoken English and fluent Kiswahili.

How to Apply



If you have any queries relating to this VA please send them to: Interested and qualified Candidates are requested to submit online applications on E-Recruitment . Female candidates are especially encouraged to apply.If you have any queries relating to this VA please send them to: Nairobi.Hr@wfp.org .









Human Resource

The World Food Programme (WFP) is the world’s largest humanitarian agency fighting hunger worldwide. We are seeking to fill the position of HR Officer in support of the WFP Somalia Country Office, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

The World Food Programme Somalia activities include food assistance for relief, emergency school feeding, nutrition and food assistance for assets creation through provision of in-kind and cash-based transfers.

This position is open to qualified Kenyan candidates. Female candidates in particular, are encouraged to apply.

Responsibilities

· The HR Officer will work closely with the Head of HR and focus on the areas of learning & development, talent and career development, employee engagement and culture, gender & diversity and inclusion. The HR Officer will be responsible for the following duties:

· Support staff capability development, working with managers to understand individual skills and operational requirements, and help identify development solutions to equip staff with the skills and knowledge required to deliver Country Office (CO) strategy;

· Conduct needs analysis and develop annual learning and development (L&D) plan;

· Track implementation of CO L&D plan, and measure achievements based on key performance indicators established by the CO. This includes managing a data base/tracker on training activities, compiling information on internal training activities organized by functional units and field offices, and informing all staff on available learning opportunities;

· Collect and maintain statistical data on training activities, produce reports and develop methods to assess and evaluate training effectiveness;

· Manage the e-Learning platform and increase learning uptake through this channel;

· Coordinate language learning programs and initiatives;

· Support and deliver on-boarding activities to ensure new employees are successfully integrated into their new roles and the organization; organize quarterly orientation sessions;

· Promote awareness of and compliance with WFP’s ethical standards and anti-fraud policies as well as in-house services such as Staff Counselling, Peer Support Volunteers, Responsible Workplace Advisors and the Office of the Ombudsman;

· Support the Head of HR in the implementation of WFP’s People Strategy and the HR functional strategy;

· Manage the internship programme, Junior Professional Officer programme, fellows and UN volunteers;

· Drive the Gender Parity Action Plan in line with the specific targets established for the CO, and develop initiatives to increase the percentage of female staff across all categories;

· Liaise with HQ colleagues on diversity and inclusion strategy and initiatives;

· Conduct regular support and capability-development missions to field offices in Somalia.

· Perform any other related duties as required.

Qualifications

· Advanced university degree in Human Resource Management, Public or Business Administration, Industrial Psychology or other relevant field, or First University degree with additional years of related work experience or trainings/courses.

· One or more years of postgraduate professional experience in Human Resources with an interest in international humanitarian development. Experience working in a learning function, developing and implementing learning strategies, and delivering trainings is highly desirable.

· Fluency in both oral and written communication in English is a requirement.

· Knowledge of HR best practices, techniques and processes with understanding of the basic theoretical background;

· Analytical ability to compile, maintain and analyse data, prepare reports and draw conclusions;

· Effective interpersonal, teamwork and organizational skills;

· Ability to work independently and cross-functionally with different partners;

· Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite, including advanced Excel skills;

· Excellent verbal and written communication skills;

· Ability to support more junior and/or less experienced members of the team.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates are requested to submit online applications through E-Recruitment.