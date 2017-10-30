UKAMBANI leaders want KALONZO to dump NASA and join UHURU/ RUTO! RAILA will never win

Monday October 30, 2017 - A section of Ukambani community leaders have warned former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka of dire consequences if he keeps the community in the opposition.





The leaders led by former MP, Kisoi Munyao, and former Kitui Central MP, Joe Mutambo, want Kalonzo Musyoka to defect from NASA and join the ruling coalition.





The leaders accused National Resistance Movement party leader, Raila Odinga, of duping the Ukambani community and argued that the former Prime Minister wants to snatch Kalonzo's bid to…



