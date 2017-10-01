UHURU’s Govt withdraws security detail of another ODM Governor after making the big announcement

Sunday October 8, 2017 - Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama’s life could be in great danger.





This is after the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, withdrew his security detail days after visiting his County.





In a statement to the press, Nyagarama confirmed the incident saying the Jubilee administration had taken away his security detail and that of his family.





He termed the move as political, considering it comes only days after he criticized Uhuru/ Ruto and their Jubilee Government, vowing to ensure that NASA leader, Raila Odinga, beats them in...



