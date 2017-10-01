UHURU’s daughter, NGINA, spotted with Sh 170,000 hand-bag when shopping along Mombasa Road (PHOTOs).

Thursday, October 19, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta’s daughter, Ngina, was spotted with an expensive handbag when she was shopping at Plaza 200 along Mombasa Road.





Ngina has a Louis Vuitton hand-bag that is worth $1,650 (about Sh 170, 857).





This is not an ordinary designer’s handbag.





It oozes class and expensive lifestyle.





A photo was..



