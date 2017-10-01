UHURU’s bromance with HASSAN OMAR leaves tongues wagging - No permanent enemies in politics (PHOTOs)

Sunday, 08 October 2017 - As they say, in politics, there are no permanent friends or enemies, only permanent interests.





Your bosom buddy or trusted lieutenant could be the one to stab you on the back tomorrow.





This was witnessed today when former Mombasa Senator, Hassan Omar Hassan, officially endorsed Uhuru for a second term in office.





Omar defected from Kalonzo Musyoka's Wiper Democratic Movement and has already launched scathing attacks on NASA ahead of the October 26th repeat poll.





The former WDM Sec-Gen received President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, at Serani Grounds, Mombasa and the smile on their faces tells it all.



See photos in the next page



