UHURU/RUTO move to create 2 new cities in Kenya as CABINET approves-You won’t believe their locations

Sunday October 1, 2017 -Kenya will soon have two new cities in addition to the existing three cities if a proposed Bill approved by Cabinet becomes law.





The Urban Areas and Cities Amendment Bill, which was approved by Cabinet chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday wants two more municipalities elevated to City status.





The Bill is aimed at amending the Urban Areas and Cities Act, 2011 to carter for the classification of urban centers in a more realistic manner. In the current law, only Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu are classified as cities.





“Under the Bill, there would be five cities, 64 municipalities, 66 townships and 80 market centers,” a statement from State House reads.





Even though the Cabinet did not disclose the two cities, it is believed that Nakuru and Eldoret may be the beneficiaries since they are the only listed municipalities currently.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



