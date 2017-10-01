UHURU/RUTO in for a rude shock-What KHALWALE plans to do will shock the entire country

Sunday October 1, 2017 -President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, are in for a rude shock in their clamour to change the electoral laws ahead of the scheduled repeat Presidential elections.





This is after National Super Alliance (NASA) MPs were urged to do whatever is necessary to stop Jubilee from effecting the changes to the elections laws.





Speaking in Vihiga County yesterday, former Kakamega Senator Dr. Boni Khalwale told NASA MPs to physically fight their Jubilee counterparts in Parliament like their colleagues in Uganda to stop the proposed amendments, which he said would return the country to dictatorship.





He said that at no cost should NASA give up and let Jubilee carry the day on the amendments because that would be bad for the country.





The Kakamega bullfighter threatened to storm Parliament and stop the Jubilee MPs himself if NASA legislators will not do it.



