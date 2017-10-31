UHURU won fairly and squarely – THABO MBEKI’s team declares as MIGUNA MIGUNA diarrheas on them

Tuesday October 31, 2017 - The African Union (AU) Observers Mission has termed the October 26 election as a free and fair poll.





Speaking on Tuesday , a day after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) declared President Uhuru Kenyatta the winner, the AU gave the election a clean bill of health.





The observers said they verified the transmitted Forms 34B which matched the data transmitted online by the IEBC.





They also noted that the...



