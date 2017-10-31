UHURU will have other sleepless nights and RAILA can now smile - See what MARAGA has done again

Tuesday October 31, 2017 - Chief Justice David Maraga has once again issued a directive ordering all the eight presidential candidates in the fresh presidential elections to file a response to a petition seeking to nullify the just concluded election.





In a statement issued by Deputy Registrar of the Supreme Court, Maraga asked the candidates including National Resistance Movement (NRM) leader, Raila Odinga, who withdrew his candidature, to file a response to the petition filed by Activist Okiya Omtatah.



Omtatah enjoined the eight candidates in the…



