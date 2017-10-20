UHURU warns RAILA ODINGA against disrupting October 26th election! You will bite the bullet!

Friday October 20, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has warned National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, against disrupting the October 26th presidential elections.





Speaking in Uhuru Park today when he addressed thousands of Kenyans who had turned up of the Mashujaa Day celebrations, Uhuru said any person threatening to disrupt the repeat presidential polls next week will be dealt with according to the law.





“To those threatening and intimidating the IEBC, this must cease forthwith.”





“We must trust and safeguard our institutions to enable them to grow," Uhuru said.





The father of the nation said Kenyans must abide by the rule of law adding that Kenyans must desist from divisive acts ahead of October 26 vote.





"Those who cause chaos and..



