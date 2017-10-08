UHURU wants the courts to force RAILA ODINGA to participate in October 26th repeats elections.

Sunday October 8, 2017 - One of Jubilee Party’s lawmaker has gone to court seeking the Judiciary to compel National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, to participate in the October 26th presidential elections.





Over the last one month, Raila and his men have been threatening to boycott the poll if the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is not reformed.





If Raila boycotts the poll, he will put the country in a constitutional crisis and this is the reason why Pokot South MP, David Pkosin, went to court to seek intervention.





In the petition, the MP is...



