UHURU tells RAILA to stop destroying Kenya economy but RAILA’s response SHOCKS entire Kenya

Saturday October 7, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has told National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, to stop destroying Kenya’s economy by staging violent demos for his selfish gain.





Speaking in Meru County on Friday , Uhuru s aid that such moves by the Opposition jeopardise the country’s economy, destroy infrastructure, derail development and spread insecurity.





“I am telling Raila not to jeopardise the economy because that is what brings the taxes that fund services for Kenyans. Do not let your interest defeat the interest of 45 million Kenyans,” Uhuru said.





The Head of State further warned Raila Odinga against the violent protests that lead to destruction of property.





“You can go on with your demonstrations but do not destroy the property of Kenyans. Today a supermarket was destroyed in Kisumu. What wrong did the owner of the supermarket commit? The water supply in Kisumu was....



