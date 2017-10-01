UHURU should not blame me for economic woes, he is to blame for Kenya’s economic downturn - RAILA

Monday October 9, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, has told President Uhuru Kenyatta off for blaming him over the economic downturn the country is facing since August 8th General Elections.





In a statement to the press, Raila told Uhuru to stop playing victim by apportioning blame over his failure to manage the country’s economy.





The NASA leader blamed Uhuru for putting the country in the..



