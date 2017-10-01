UHURU should not blame me for economic woes, he is to blame for Kenya’s economic downturn - RAILA

..worst economic path ever witnessed in the history of independent Kenya.





“NASA wishes to tell President Uhuru Kenyatta to stop the victim-in-chief mentality”





“He should accept that he has caused the trouble and must take responsibility for the situation in the country,” Raila said in a statement.





“Kenya is where it is because the President and his Jubilee Party tried to steal elections and were caught and stopped,”





“thus putting the country on a path we have never travelled since independence in 1963,” he added.





