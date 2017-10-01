UHURU/ RUTO supporters may vomit and faint, this is why RAILA has flown out of the Country.

To those of you fond of smacking Raila with expletive viles like Mganga, Wazimu et cetera, let it be inoculated into your ethnic DNA that he is leaving the country.





And he is not just flying oversees, he is going to give an intellectual lecture at Catham House, The Royal Institute of International Affairs in the UK.





This is not your ordinary middle level cabbage institution characterized by advocacy for academic laziness like Murang'a or Kirinyaga University.





This is a globally acknowledged independent academic and policy research center of international repute based in London and offers advisory recommendations to the UK government on pertinent policy issues.





This is just but one out of…



