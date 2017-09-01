UHURU/ RUTO now join case to stop the sacking of EZRA CCHILOBA - Is he the Jubilee mole in IEBC?

Wednesday October 4, 2017 - The Jubilee Party has been enjoined in the case seeking to remove Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) CEO Ezra Chiloba and other rogue officials out of office.





The Uhuru-led party has been enjoined as an interested party in a NASA case seeking the removal of all IEBC officials who bungled the August 8th General Elections from office.





While seeking to be...



