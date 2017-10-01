UHURU/ RUTO may never live to see October 26th! See who RAILA has engaged to ensure no elections

Saturday October 21, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) has engaged the services of witchdoctors to ensure the planned repeat Presidential elections do not take place on the 26th of October.





This was revealed by Malindi Member of Parliament, Aisha Jumwa, who said NASA was doing everything possible to stop elections.





Jumwa called upon all witchdoctors in Coast to help Raila Odinga stop Uhuru from conducting an illegitimate election.





“All witchdoctors from Chonyi, all witchdoctors from...



