UHURU/ RUTO may never live to see October 26th! See who RAILA has engaged to ensure no elections

...Pwani and all witchdoctors in Kenya, let us come together to achieve this mission,” Jumwa appealed.





The fiery legislator urged the witchdoctors to send bees to polling stations to prevent people from voting.





“Let us ensure we engage witchcraft to scuttle the election.”





“Let us send bees on Election Day to disrupt the process,” she said.





“We Coastal people are known for having the most effective witchdoctors, let us see witchcraft on that day,” she added.



