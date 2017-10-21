UHURU/ RUTO have brainwashed poor KIKUYUs and KALENJINs, they can’t think straight – ESTHER PASSARIS

Saturday October 21, 2017 - Nairobi Women Representative, Esther Muthoni Passaris, has caused a huge uproar on social media after claiming that Kikuyu and Kalenjin communities were brainwashed tribes.





In an interview with KTN on Saturday , Passaris said she wonders how educated Kikuyus and Kalenjins people follow President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, William Ruto, blindly.





She also said that…



