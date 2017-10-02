UHURU/ RUTO can never beat me unless they steal the election like they did on 8th August - RAILA ODINGA

Monday October 2, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has said that the only way President Uhuru Kenyatta can beat him is through rigging.





Speaking in Kakamega County on Sunday , Raila said that he is not afraid of facing off with President Kenyatta because he knows very well that he will beat him badly.





The former Premier maintained that if the election is free, fair and transparent then there is no way Uhuru can…



