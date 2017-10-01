UHURU/ RUTO can go to hell with their bodyguards as KHALWALE offers to guard RAILA ODINGA 24/7

...guard Baba and Stevo 24/7 saying Uhuru/ Ruto can go to hell with their bodyguards.





He noted that he cannot stand seeing Raila and Kalonzo without adequate security given the huge following they command in the country.





“Now that your bodyguards have been withdrawn do not worry; I am going to bring you special team from Ikolomani to guard you,” Khalwale said.





Khalwale noted that Raila and Kalonzo deserve to be protected as official Opposition leaders.





