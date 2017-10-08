UHURU/ RUTO are planning to derail the October 26 election, not RAILA - KALONZO MUSYOKA insists.

Sunday October 8, 2017 - Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has said that the Jubilee Government has a sinister plan and they want to derail the October 26 th Presidential Election.





Speaking during a burial in Makueni County on Saturday , Kalonzo who is also Raila Odinga’s running mate said that the ruling party is banking on the Constitutional clause that says elections must be stopped if any of the presidential candidates or running mates dies.





He said the withdraw of...



