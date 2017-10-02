UHURU, RUTO and RAILA ODINGA may die before October 26th election - Reverend OGINDE says.

Monday October 2, 2017 - Christ is The Answer Ministries (CITAM) Senior Pastor, David Oginde, has criticized Kenyans for worshipping politicians instead of the almighty God.





In a sermon on Sunday titled ‘Be Still’, Oginde said many Kenyans have forgotten God and they are now in the streets worshiping politicians.





“I look at where we are as a nation and I realize that many of us have focused in the wrong place.”





“And we are…



