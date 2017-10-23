UHURU reveals what will happen if NASA boycott the October 26 election! This is bad for RAILA!

Monday October 23, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has said that the October 26 th election will go as planned despite threats of boycott by National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders.





In an interview with Citizen TV on Sunday evening, Uhuru said despite NASA's threats that there will be no election, IEBC will follow the law by ensuring every registered voter, at the polling station takes part in the election.





Uhuru said regions where no vote will be cast, the...



