UHURU reveals how RAILA ODINGA tried to use witchcraft on him and RUTO but it backfired badly

UHURU reveals how RAILA ODINGA tried to use witchcraft on him and RUTO but it backfired badlyNews 06:27
Tuesday October 31, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta reaffirmed his August 8th win yesterday saying for him the October 26th repeat Presidential elections were just a formality as he had already proved he is more popular than Raila Odinga of NASA.
Speaking at Bomas of Kenya after being declared President-elect by IEBC Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, Uhuru accused Raila Odinga of trying to use charms against him but backfired.
He said the NASA leader tried to...
Page 1 2